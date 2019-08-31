Weik Capital Management Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Weik Capital Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,171 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.3% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $473,437,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,330,401,000 after purchasing an additional 688,775 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 33,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

