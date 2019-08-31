Weik Capital Management Has $779,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Weik Capital Management lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.26. 20,418,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,275,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $255.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

