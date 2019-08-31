Weik Capital Management Sells 200 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Weik Capital Management trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cintas comprises approximately 1.4% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,345,000 after buying an additional 475,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,196,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,783,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,972,000 after buying an additional 66,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,002,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 336.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 653,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,061,000 after buying an additional 503,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.80. 279,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $270.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura raised their price objective on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

In other Cintas news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

