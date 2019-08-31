Weik Capital Management Sells 520 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Weik Capital Management trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in FedEx by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,010 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 37,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in FedEx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,811. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.82 and a fifty-two week high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

