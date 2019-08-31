Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 121,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 22,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.57. 14,477,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,669,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

