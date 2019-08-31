WeTrust (TRST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $990.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, Liqui and HitBTC. WeTrust has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $990.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WeTrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00223434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.59 or 0.01335312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000408 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust’s launch date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, Liqui, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.