Wild Beast Block (WBB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Wild Beast Block has a market capitalization of $7,076.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00672018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00016761 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Coin Profile

WBB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com.

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

