Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 100,581 Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $31,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,068,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Nomura began coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

