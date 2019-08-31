Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 1.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 135,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 211,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 23,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,334,000 after buying an additional 42,319 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. 4,438,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,187. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

