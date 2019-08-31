Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 2.2% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $59.59. 2,559,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,573. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $290,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

