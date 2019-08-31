Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.21. Willdan Group has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.13 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $55,020.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $280,694.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 211,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,822,151.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,922 shares of company stock valued at $446,805. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 67,433.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.