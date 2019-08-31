Worldcore (WRC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $445.00

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Worldcore has a market capitalization of $114,429.00 and approximately $445.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Worldcore has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Worldcore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00223434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.59 or 0.01335312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Worldcore Profile

Worldcore’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.com.

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, YoBit, HitBTC, OKEx and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

