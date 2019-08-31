XEL (XEL) Reaches Market Cap of $936,535.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. XEL has a total market cap of $936,535.00 and approximately $647.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. Over the last week, XEL has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019546 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. XEL’s official website is xel.org.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

