Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Xerox by 16.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 23.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth $305,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 13.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 63,116 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.99. 1,889,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.74. Xerox has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 5.76%. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

