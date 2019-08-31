XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.86 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, DDEX, YoBit and LATOKEN. XYO has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $2,281.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, BitMart, IDEX, LATOKEN, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

