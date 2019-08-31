Zacks: Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $1.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Actinium Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 76 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ ATNM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,520. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

