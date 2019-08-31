Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.53). 2U reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5,000%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on 2U from $78.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $286,105.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,538,488.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis acquired 32,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $498,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,738.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 154,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,302 over the last ninety days. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in 2U by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in 2U by 27.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in 2U by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in 2U by 39.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 935,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. 2U has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $90.31.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

