Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. American River Bankshares posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

AMRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American River Bankshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 320,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 46,694 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in American River Bankshares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in American River Bankshares by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American River Bankshares stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $16.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from American River Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

