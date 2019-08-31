Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will report $227.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.32 million. Apartment Investment and Management posted sales of $242.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year sales of $908.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $913.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $932.96 million, with estimates ranging from $921.58 million to $950.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 49.61% and a net margin of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on AIV. Mizuho raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price target on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. 773,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,754. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

