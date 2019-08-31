Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. CNX Resources posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $605.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.30 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of CNX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.67. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $249,924.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 299,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,502. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,047.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

