Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Brokerages expect that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. GAP posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. GAP had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on GAP from $22.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.79. 6,333,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,919,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $291,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 103.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

