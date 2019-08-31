Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). Merus posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 41.68% and a negative net margin of 104.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Merus by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRUS stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.00. 13,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. The company has a market cap of $353.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.22. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.