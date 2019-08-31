Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the lowest is $2.90 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $10.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $10.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $210.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $167.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,722,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124,869. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,286.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,236 shares of company stock worth $19,060,326 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 365,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,997,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,561,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 192.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

