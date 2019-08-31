Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Third Point Reinsurance’s earnings. Third Point Reinsurance posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 507.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Third Point Reinsurance.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, CEO Daniel V. Malloy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 787.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 1st quarter worth $837,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,804,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,734,000 after buying an additional 151,188 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPRE traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.42. 574,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,917. The company has a market cap of $901.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.07. Third Point Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.