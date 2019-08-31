Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

USM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

USM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 110,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,784. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. United States Cellular has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other United States Cellular news, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,321,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,839.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay Ellison sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $625,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,462 shares of company stock worth $4,749,540. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

