Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.00 Million

Brokerages expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post $117.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $115.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $487.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $495.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $537.50 million, with estimates ranging from $537.00 million to $538.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. 77,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $290.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 427.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,614,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 65.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

