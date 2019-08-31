Zacks: Analysts Expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. ANGI Homeservices reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ANGI Homeservices.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.19 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.76. 1,078,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

In related news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 3,823 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $49,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $83,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,354 shares of company stock worth $14,405,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 68,647 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.