Zacks: Analysts Expect Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) to report sales of $344.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $341.40 million. Consol Energy reported sales of $324.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consol Energy.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.38. Consol Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $350.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CEIX shares. B. Riley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Consol Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 142,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 117,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

CEIX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 333,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,190. Consol Energy has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $446.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

