Zacks: Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 178.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 30,622 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 418,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

INFI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 33,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,877. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.