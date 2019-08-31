Zacks: Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 178.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 30,622 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 418,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

INFI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 33,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,877. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

