Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. AXT reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

AXTI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AXT by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.39. 118,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $134.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. AXT has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $7.95.

AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

