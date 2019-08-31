Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.97. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.71 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PACW. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 81.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

PACW traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $34.08. 448,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

