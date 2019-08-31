Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.98 Million

Brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to post sales of $114.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.47 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $121.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $468.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.92 million to $474.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $458.25 million, with estimates ranging from $446.45 million to $470.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

SKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.80 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of SKT traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,408. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 57.26%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin acquired 7,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,424 shares in the company, valued at $620,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven B. Tanger acquired 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,215,098.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,610.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

