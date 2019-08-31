Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to Post $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.44. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.30 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 1,870 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $100,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 4,011.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Voya Financial by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,322,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,587 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 87.8% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,574,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,666,000 after acquiring an additional 736,112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Voya Financial by 118.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 908,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,247,000 after acquiring an additional 492,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1,477.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 506,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after buying an additional 474,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $57.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

