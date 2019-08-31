Zacks: Brokerages Expect Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) to report ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Noble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.58). Noble reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Noble.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. Noble had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NE. Scotiabank set a $1.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays set a $3.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HSBC set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, SEB Equities cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Shares of NYSE:NE traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $1.60. 5,266,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.51. Noble has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Noble in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Noble by 788.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 189,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 168,213 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Noble by 67.8% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 236,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 38,026 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

