Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parker Drilling Company provides drilling services and rental tools to the energy industry. The Company’s Drilling Services business serves operators through the use of Parker-owned and customer-owned rig fleets, specializing in remote and harsh environment regions. Its Rental Tools Services business supplies premium equipment and well services to operators on land and offshore markets. Parker Drilling Company is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.76. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post -9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at $9,571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at $534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

