Zacks Investment Research Lowers Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PMOIY. ValuEngine lowered Premier Oil from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered Premier Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.25.

OTCMKTS:PMOIY opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.78. Premier Oil has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

