Zacks Investment Research Lowers Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Sell

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 114,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,265. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 32.35 and a quick ratio of 32.35. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $58.56.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

