Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Globant (NYSE:GLOB) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $116.00 price target on shares of Globant and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Globant stock opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Globant has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $112.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Globant had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

