Zacks: Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) Given $4.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ rating score has declined by 33% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lineage Cell Therapeutics an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCTX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 208,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,426. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

