Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $947,834.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $947,834.00 and approximately $17,701.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,022,016 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

