Zipper Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Zipper has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $2.69 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zipper token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, FCoin, OKEx and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000915 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002931 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, IDCM and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.