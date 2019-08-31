ZrCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.26 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00011983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $68,292.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00227644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.01341152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018603 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091219 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021390 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,562,147 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

