ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get ZTE CORP/ADR alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZTCOY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS:ZTCOY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,196. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. ZTE CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

About ZTE CORP/ADR

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTE CORP/ADR (ZTCOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.