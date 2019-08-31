Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $23.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Zymeworks from $22.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of ZYME stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 328,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,223. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 102.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

