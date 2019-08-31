Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Zynga from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Zynga has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $235,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 631,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,681.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $224,099.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,962.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,298 shares of company stock worth $973,590. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Zynga by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Zynga by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 540,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 206,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 99,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.