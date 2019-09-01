$0.07 EPS Expected for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.01. Laureate Education reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laureate Education.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other news, Director Saric Ruldolf Christophe Hoehn sold 701,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $10,737,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $54,940.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,666,863 shares of company stock valued at $178,511,173 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 62.3% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 690,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 264,965 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 19.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,450,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,362,000 after buying an additional 2,184,985 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter worth approximately $3,708,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,059. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.