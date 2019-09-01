$0.29 EPS Expected for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. F.N.B. also posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $305.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.58 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 1,595,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $13.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

In other news, Director David L. Motley acquired 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at $725,289.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $66,460 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,323,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,237 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 66,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 238,969 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 432,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 159,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

