$0.33 EPS Expected for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Tenaris posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Tenaris had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TS. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tenaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Tenaris by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,212,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tenaris by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,241,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,516 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tenaris by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,597,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,041,000 after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,489,000 after acquiring an additional 658,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 836.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 997,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,939. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

