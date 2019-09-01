$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Bruker posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $490.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bruker to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $16,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,867,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bruker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,691,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,483,075,000 after acquiring an additional 180,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,866,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $542,789,000 after acquiring an additional 156,591 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,930,000 after acquiring an additional 220,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,335,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,587,000 after acquiring an additional 36,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Bruker by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,229,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,691,000 after acquiring an additional 183,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 767,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Bruker has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

