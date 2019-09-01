-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) to post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). IQIYI posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 60.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of IQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.80 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $12,865,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 322,712 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $3,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 3,973,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,261,377. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

